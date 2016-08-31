TOPICS

The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the 2006 allotment of 1,000 acres by the then CPI(M)-led government in West Bengal to Tata Motors for the company's aborted project to start a Nano car plant in Singur, declaring that the “entire acquisition process was illegal”. A timeline of the issue.

May 2006: Tata Motors announces Nano car plant at Singur in West Bengal.

July 2006: Mamata Banerjee opposes the plant on fertile land.

December 2006: Protests against the acquisition begins.

December 2006: Mamata Banerjee holds 26-day hunger strike against the land acquisition | Also read: Singur and political posturing

January 21, 2007: Tata Motors starts construction of Nano car plant in West Bengal.

January 18, 2008: Calcutta High Court upholds Singur land acquisition, following which farmers and NGO moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

August 24, 2008: Mamata Banerjee starts indefinite dharna at Singur outside the car plant.

September 2, 2008: Tata Motors suspends work on Nano Plant at Singur.

September 3, 2008: Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi plays mediator; CPI(M)-led Left Front government and Trinamool agree to hold discussions.

September 5, 2008: West Bengal government and Trinamool start negotiations.

September 7, 2008: Talks break down.

October 3, 2008: Tata Motors decides to move out of Singur. Read: We cannot run a plant with police protection, says Tata

October 7, 2008: Tata Motors announces new Nano Plant at Sanand in Gujarat.

May 20, 2011: Mamata Banerjee sworn in as Chief Minister of West Bengal, announces first Cabinet decision to return 400 acres of land to unwilling Singur farmers.

June 14, 2011: Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill, 2011 passed in West Bengal Assembly.

June 22, 2011: Tata Motors moves Calcutta High Court challenging the Bill.

September 28, 2011: Calcutta High Court single bench upholds the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Act, 2011.

June 22, 2012: A division bench of Calcutta High Court strikes down the Bill on an appeal by Tata Motors.

August 31, 2016: Supreme Court sets aside January 18, 2008 order of Calcutta High Court, allows appeals filed by some farmers and NGOs

