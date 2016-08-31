The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the 2006 allotment of 1,000 acres by the then CPI(M)-led government in West Bengal to Tata Motors for the company's aborted project to start a Nano car plant in Singur, declaring that the “entire acquisition process was illegal”. A timeline of the issue.
May 2006: Tata Motors announces Nano car plant at Singur in West Bengal.
July 2006: Mamata Banerjee opposes the plant on fertile land.
December 2006: Protests against the acquisition begins.
December 2006: Mamata Banerjee holds 26-day hunger strike against the land acquisition | Also read: Singur and political posturing
January 21, 2007: Tata Motors starts construction of Nano car plant in West Bengal.
January 18, 2008: Calcutta High Court upholds Singur land acquisition, following which farmers and NGO moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.
August 24, 2008: Mamata Banerjee starts indefinite dharna at Singur outside the car plant.
September 2, 2008: Tata Motors suspends work on Nano Plant at Singur.
September 3, 2008: Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi plays mediator; CPI(M)-led Left Front government and Trinamool agree to hold discussions.
September 5, 2008: West Bengal government and Trinamool start negotiations.
September 7, 2008: Talks break down.
October 3, 2008: Tata Motors decides to move out of Singur. Read: We cannot run a plant with police protection, says Tata
October 7, 2008: Tata Motors announces new Nano Plant at Sanand in Gujarat.
May 20, 2011: Mamata Banerjee sworn in as Chief Minister of West Bengal, announces first Cabinet decision to return 400 acres of land to unwilling Singur farmers.
June 14, 2011: Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill, 2011 passed in West Bengal Assembly.
June 22, 2011: Tata Motors moves Calcutta High Court challenging the Bill.
September 28, 2011: Calcutta High Court single bench upholds the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Act, 2011.
June 22, 2012: A division bench of Calcutta High Court strikes down the Bill on an appeal by Tata Motors.
August 31, 2016: Supreme Court sets aside January 18, 2008 order of Calcutta High Court, allows appeals filed by some farmers and NGOs
