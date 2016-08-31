“Now the question will be how the land will be returned and in what condition," CPI(M) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra aksed.

Ruling out an apology for land acquisition at Singur for Tata Motors plant, CPI(M) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on Wednesday said the land was acquired as per the Land Acquisition Act of 1894.

“The land was back then acquired by following the Land Acquisition Act of 1894,” Mr. Mishra told a press conference in Kolkata after the verdict by Supreme Court on Singur on Wednesday.

“When the Trinamool government came to power in 2011 we had said that you have got the people’s mandate and if you want to return the land there is no problem. But it should be returned by following the constitutional norms and laws,” he said.

“We were never opposed to returning the land... Now the question will be how the land will be returned and in what condition?” Mr. Mishra said.

When asked whether his party would tender an apology and feel that the process of land acquisition at Singur was wrong, Mr. Mihsra said, “This is not an issue of tendering an apology. We have said it clearly that the land cannot be acquired against the wishes of the farmer.”