The very place on the National Highway, overlooking the abandoned Tata Motors factory site where a decade back the make shift stage for protest against land acquisition was set, turned into a place of triumph and celebration with hundreds of farmers getting land records and compensation cheques.

While compensation cheques were given to 806 unwilling farmers, land documents of 9117 farmers have been prepared for both willing and unwilling farmers.

"I had made a promise and have been able to keep it. This is our biggest victory," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said addressing a huge gathering, soon after distributing the cheques.

Emphasising that the land at Singur will be used for agriculture, Ms.Banerjee said that every family will be given Rs 10,000 to make the land cultivable. The monthly stipend to farmers will also continue till the land is made suitable for agriculture.

She recounted her days of struggle against forcible land acquisition and said she salutes the spirit of farmers who did not take compensation from the Left front government.

Ms Banerjee said that from now onwards every year September 14 will be celebrated as Singur Diwas [Singur Day].

The Chief Minister promised a memorial in Singur and pointed out that had the movement in Singur not taken place similar movements at Nandigram would not have succeeded.

Songs of farmers getting ready for agricultural activities and some paying tributes to those who died in land struggle referring to Tapasi Malik and Rajkumar Hul were played from the 4,000 sq ft stage erected on the National Highway.

When the process of distribution of cheques and land parchas to the farmers started Ms Banerjee asked singers like Pratul Mukherjee, Kabir Suman and her aide and MP Dola Sen to keep singing till the process went on. For kilometres along the highway both men and women squatted in large numbers. Activist Medha Patkar also participated in the programme.

While Ms Banerjee hailed the land struggle she underlined the need for industry.

"Industry and Agriculture are like siblings, they are not opposed to each other," she said.

Urging Tatas to take the Singur judgement in a sporting spirit Ms. Banerjee promised to give about 1000 acres of land for automobile industry to those interested, including Tatas at Gwaltore in Paschim Medinipur district.