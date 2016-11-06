After ordering a judicial probe into the Bhopal jailbreak and alleged encounter of eight SIMI activists, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has put on hold the cash rewards it had announced for the policemen who took part in the operation, throwing up questions about its veracity.

“After the announcement of judicial probe into the incident, the government cannot give cash rewards to anyone till the completion of the inquiry,” a highly-placed official said.

Demand for withdrawal



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a reward of Rs. 2 lakh each for the policemen involved in the shootout, a day after the alleged encounter took place on October 31. However, rights activists demanded that the reward be withheld till the probe unearthed details of the encounter.