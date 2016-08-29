Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu is unlikely to join the Congress, which has made efforts to reach out to him, political analysts say.

Mr. Sidhu has kept everyone guessing of his next move after talks of his joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit a roadblock.

“It is unlikely that Mr. Sidhu will join the Congress. If he joins Congress it could well lead to a perception among the people that he is hungry for power and therefore running from one party to another,” Professor Ronki Ram of the Department of Political Science at Panjab University, told The Hindu.

Mr. Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who is a chief parliamentary secretary with the Punjab government, hinted on Monday that the “couple” was not inclined to join the Congress.

“I don’t think Punjab’s interests would be served under Capt. Amarinder Singh. He has to come clean on allegations against him,” Ms. Sidhu told reporters, adding that for the couple Punjab’s interest was the top priority and all options were open.