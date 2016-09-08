South Goa Additional Sessions Judge Sherin Paul on Thursday sentenced convicted Goan model Siddesh Dashrath Juvekar to seven years rigorous imprisonment. He was held guilty under Sections 376 and 42 of Indian Penal Code for raping and cheating an orphan girl from Navelim in south Goa.

The Court has also convicted him to three years in jail for cheating, while directing him to pay a compensation of Rs.7 lakhs to the victim.

The Court has sent Juvekar to Colvale Central jail in north Goa.

Juvekar who has been pursuing modeling as a career had represented Goa and was the first runner up at the ‘Mr. India Man Hunt’ contest held last year in Delhi by Sky Walk Entertainment.

Juvekar on November 13, 2013 was charge sheeted by the Colva Police in south Goa on charges of rape and cheating. Juvekar was accused of having repeated forcible sexual intercourse with the victim girl under the false promise of marrying her. He was further charged of cheating the victim to the tune of over Rs.5 lakhs by taking money from her on the false pretext of starting a business.

Juvekar was, however, on July 4, 2014 discharged by the then South Goa Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Tendulkar without going through the trial. The victim girl moved the High Court by a Criminal Writ Petition, challenging the order discharging the accused through Advocate Aires Rodrigues.

Allowing the victim’s petition Justice S.B. Shukre of the Bombay High Court at Goa on February 26 this year while quashing and setting aside the South Goa Additional District Judge’s order directed the accused to appear before the Margao Sessions Court and to face trial for the alleged offences. The Court also further directed that the trial be completed within six months.