An eight-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister were killed while their elderly grandfather was left injured when a speeding cluster bus ran them over in Saket on Wednesday morning.

The children have been identified as Shailesh and Rishika, residents of Saidulajab, Saket.

Their grandfather, Bhagwan Paswan (60), is currently battling for life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said the police.

A senior police officer said the accident happened around 7.30 a.m. when Bhagwan Paswan was walking the children to their MCD school in Saket’s B-Block. All three of them were crossing the road and when the cluster bus hit them.

Tracing the driver

The errant driver abandoned the bus and fled. One of the passengers on the bus made a call to the police control room around 7.45 a.m. and after the police team reached the spot, the three were rushed to the hospital. The siblings were declared brought dead and Mr. Paswan’s condition was stated to be critical.

“The condition of Bhagwan Paswan is still critical and he is in the ICU,” said a senior police officer. Eyewitnesses told the police that Mr. Paswan was signalling the driver to slow down, but he kept speeding.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver. Raids are being conducted to trace the whereabouts of the accused person.

Jitendera Paswan and Chanda Devi, the parents of the children, were getting ready for work when the news broke.

Accusing the police of going easy in the pursuit of the absconder, the family members and other relatives gathered near the accident spot and tried to block the road.

However, no untoward incident was reported as the police personnel deployed on the spot managed to control the protesters. The family members were assured that police teams have been constituted to nab the driver.