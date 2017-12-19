Woman killed, 8 protesters injured in clashes with security forces in Kashmir

more-in

One woman was killed and eight people suffered injuries on Tuesday in clashes with security forces in Shopian’s Batmurran area, sparked by the killing of two militants in a night-long gunfight with security forces.

According to hospital sources in Shopian, the woman, identified as Rubi Jan, was declared dead in the hospital. “She had bullet injuries in the abdomen and died on her arrival in the hospital,” said a hospital official.

According to locals, the injured were “mainly hit by pellets fired from shotguns”.

“Two bodies have been recovered from the encounter site so far,” said Director General of Police S.P. Vaid.

Two weapons have also been recovered from the encounter site. Security forces used explosives to blast the house in which the militants were holed up.

The gunfight erupted om Monday evening during a cordon and search operation by security forces.

The identity of the militants is being ascertained, said the police.

Omar expresses grief

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah expressed “sorrow and grief” over the killing of the woman.

“With today’s killing of a civilian in Shopian, the number of civilians killed in Kashmir in 2017 has reached 60. This after the 100 plus killed in 2016. For all the claims and rhetoric of reconciliation, this is a stark, sad reality,” said NC spokesman Junaid Azim Mattu.