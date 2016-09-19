They were expelled from the party for their “derogatory remarks” against the party supremo, “anti-party activities” and “indiscipline”, he says.

As an empowered uncle strikes back at his nephew, the axe continues to fall on those in the latter's camp. A day after he expelled an MLC, Samajwadi Party State president Shivpal Yadav on Monday expelled seven top youth leaders — three MLCs part of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s core group and four heads of frontal organisations, from the party.

In an order issued by him, Mr. Shivpal Yadav said the leaders were expelled from the party for their “derogatory remarks” against the party supremo, “anti-party activities” and “indiscipline.”

The sacked MLCs were Sanjay Lathar; Sunil Singh Yadav, better known as ‘Sunil Sajan’; and Anand Bhadauria, considered part of team Akhilesh. Mohammad Ebad, State president of Mulayam Singh youth bridage; Brijesh Yadav, State president of Yuvajan Sabha; Gaurav Dubey, national president of Mulayam Singh youth bridage; and Digvijay Singh Dev, State president of Samajwadi Chhatra sabha, the students’ wing, are the others who were expelled from the party.

The leaders were part of the group that converged at the party headquarters on Saturday, shouting slogans and carrying placards demanding Akhilesh Yadav’s re-installation as party State head. The defiance by so many activists, somewhat unheard of in the SP, invited the wrath of the party supremo, leading Mr. Akhilesh Yadav to convince his supporters to withdraw the protest. However, as recent developments show, disciplinary action has begun.

In protest, many youth office-bearers of the party submitted their resignations after the sacking of the seven leaders.

On Sunday, within hours of taking over the office and warning party workers against factionalism, Mr. Shivpal Yadav sacked Arvind Pratap Yadav, nephew of Rajya Sabha member Ramgopal Yadav. Mr. Ramgopal Yadav, cousin of both Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mr. Shivpal Yadav, backs Mr. Akhilesh Yadav in the internal tussle in the family. Mr. Arvind Pratap was elected unopposed to the legislative council earlier this year. A former pradhan from Etawah’s Saifai block, Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, was also expelled for anti-party activities and indiscipline on Sunday.

Mr. Sunil Singh Yaav and Mr. Bhadauria fell into the cross-fire last December after they were expelled for “anti-party” activities during the zila panchayat elections. The decision was taken at the behest of Mr. Shivpal Yadav, who even made the announcement, even though the State president was Mr. Akhilesh Yadav. A miffed Mr. Akhilesh Yadav then gave a miss to the inaugural ceremony of the Saifai Mahotsav, annual jamboree held in the ancestral village of the Yadavs. The two were later re-instated and elected as MLCs.