A polish mountaineer on an expedition to peak Shivling died at around 6,200 metres above sea level as he slipped while being rescued by the rescue team. Another Polish member, who was also undertaking the expedition, is missing for six days now.

On September 22 Lukasz Jan Chrzanowski along with four other Polish mountaineers had started an expedition to the Shivling peak which is at 6,543 metres above sea level. Mr Chrzanowski and Grzegorz Michal Kukurowski, who is currently missing, started climbing the mountain from the least travelled north facing side of Shivling which has a slope of about 90 degrees.

On October 9, at about 6,200 metres Mr Kukurowski fell ill and Mr Chrzanowski started for the base camp to get help for the ailing mountaineer. However, during the decent Mr Chrzanowski too fell ill and could not reach the base camp, Uttarkashi District Disatsre Management official Devendra Patwal said.

About 72 hours later a rescue team comprising the Army, the SDRF, the three other polish mountaineers and member of the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) started the rescue operations and traced Mr Chrzanowski, who, for almost three days, had survived without food and water in the sub zero temperature.

"On Thursday evening Mr Chrzanowski was being pulled towards the helicopter with a rope when his grip loosened and he slipped when he was only 300 metres away from the rescue team. He died on the spot and his body will be brought to Tapovan on Friday," Mr Patwal told The Hindu.

Currently, the rescue operation for Kukurowski continues but his survival chances are nil, an Uttarkashi district management official told The Hindu.