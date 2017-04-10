Sena praises Yogi, tells Fadnavis to learn from him

more-in

The Shiv Sena on Monday lavished praises on Yogi Adityanath for taking quick decisions for the people’s welfare and asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take lessons from his Uttar Pradesh counterpart.

An editorial in Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana said Mr. Adityanath proved all his critics wrong and was taking one decision after the other in all seriousness for the welfare of the people.

“He is striving in a commendable way to elevate his state from ruins and he is very serious in his work,” it said.

The Sena especially patted Mr. Adityanath for deciding to write off loans of farmers, a demand which all parties in Maharashtra had raised.

“If a bit of this seriousness is imbibed by rulers of Maharashtra, they will surely be blessed. Yogi in his first cabinet meet announced a loan waiver for farmers but here the government has only said it would look into the Yogi model and appears to be waiting for debt-burdened farmers to commit suicide,” the Sena said.

“Wearing the mask of seriousness without imbibing the qualities is of no use. Those who are in power here should borrow seriousness from Yogi Adityanath,” it said.