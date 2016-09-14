Residents of Himachal capital, reeling under acute water shortage can heave a sigh of relief as mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced daily supply of water in all localities from Friday.

The Mayor, Sanjay Chauhan, who inspected the Giri water supply along with staff of Corporation, said the Giri water supply scheme was providing 6 to 9 MLD (mega litre per day) of water whereas 4 to 6 MLD of water was going waste due to massive leakage in the main pipelines.

The work is in progress to replace 1000 mt long pipe line in the first phase.

The leakages in the distribution system would also be plugged under Amrit project.- PTI