National » Other States

Mumbai, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 02:39 IST

Sheena Bora murder: Custody of Peter, Indrani extended

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Lawyers object to ‘media trial’ after recordings of conversations of accused surface

Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani and Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were on Friday produced in a special CBI court, where their judicial custody was extended up to September 13.

The CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor Bharat Badami told the court that while the investigation into the case would continue, the agency was ready to commence arguments on framing of charges against the accused.

Lawyers’ plea

The issue of the recorded conversations between the arrested accused and Peter’s son Rahul were also mentioned in the court on Friday. Recordings of the conversations were on Thursday aired by some sections of the television news media and were also reported in the print media.

The prosecution and defence lawyers objected to the media 'trial' and the leak of crucial electronic evidence in the case, saying witness protection was important and that the broadcasting of such evidence in the news media may affect the witnesses.

Following a plea from Peter Mukerjea's lawyer The court directed the lawyers not to leak information and ensure out a fair trial.

A CBI officer said the audio tapes have already been fully investigated by the agency. “All the audio recordings form an integral part of the charge sheets filed by the CBI in court against the accused. The court has taken cognisance of the same,” the officer said.

The conversations, which were recorded by Rahul Mukerjea and later submitted to the CBI, show that Peter and Indrani Mukerjea tried to convince Rahul that Sheena had travelled to the U.S.

Peter Mukerjea is heard telling Rahul that he had spoken to Sheena, that she was fine.

More In: Other States | National | Mumbai | Mumbai Local
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Three jumbos run over by train

Khadi gowns at Nalanda varsity’s first convocation ceremony

AAP removes Punjab convener

Sheena Bora murder: Custody of Peter, Indrani extended

Win against patriarchy, says Trupti Desai

All-party team to visit Kashmir in Sept. first week

Kashmir unrest: What can we do for the old and children, asks SC

A victory for women, say petitioners

Bangla or Banga? Mamata holds impromptu referendum at public rally

Allahabad HC stays arrest of Akhlaque's family in cow slaughter case


Mumbai

‘An eye for an eye’ does not heal

After 7-year ordeal, duped investors approach police

Singer Abhijeet was arrested and released on bail for offensive tweet

Giving the IT industry its due

Sheena Bora murder: Custody of Peter, Indrani extended

Win against patriarchy, says Trupti Desai

A riot of sound

‘The real beauty lies in the traditional style’

Winds of change

SP cries foul over BMC’s yoga circular

Kolkata

Life-size statue of Mother Teresa unveiled

BSF denies training ‘army’ of Cooch Behar king

Having "the busiest days" of my life: Irom Sharmila

BSF refutes claim of giving training to Narayani Sena, TMC steps up attack

Dalit missing, family alleges torture by BSF

Three jumbos run over by train

Eminent painter Dhirendranath Brahma passes away

Bengal Secretariat building evacuated after quake; metro services affected


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

Kashmir unrest: What can we do for the old and children, asks SC

“Is there something we can do for the old and the infirm, the ailing and the children, for hospitals and schools in Jammu and Kashmir?” the... »