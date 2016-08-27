Sheena Bora murder: Custody of Peter, Indrani extended

Lawyers object to ‘media trial’ after recordings of conversations of accused surface

Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani and Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna were on Friday produced in a special CBI court, where their judicial custody was extended up to September 13.

The CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor Bharat Badami told the court that while the investigation into the case would continue, the agency was ready to commence arguments on framing of charges against the accused.

The issue of the recorded conversations between the arrested accused and Peter’s son Rahul were also mentioned in the court on Friday. Recordings of the conversations were on Thursday aired by some sections of the television news media and were also reported in the print media.

The prosecution and defence lawyers objected to the media 'trial' and the leak of crucial electronic evidence in the case, saying witness protection was important and that the broadcasting of such evidence in the news media may affect the witnesses.

Following a plea from Peter Mukerjea's lawyer The court directed the lawyers not to leak information and ensure out a fair trial.

A CBI officer said the audio tapes have already been fully investigated by the agency. “All the audio recordings form an integral part of the charge sheets filed by the CBI in court against the accused. The court has taken cognisance of the same,” the officer said.

The conversations, which were recorded by Rahul Mukerjea and later submitted to the CBI, show that Peter and Indrani Mukerjea tried to convince Rahul that Sheena had travelled to the U.S.

Peter Mukerjea is heard telling Rahul that he had spoken to Sheena, that she was fine.