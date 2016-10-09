A village in Babri in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district remained tense on Saturday morning after Hindutva groups alleged that a cow, which had gone missing, was slaughtered. Even as they got the local market closed in protest, some cow vigilante groups attempted to take out a demonstration over the incident.

The police registered an FIR in the case related to the missing cow. The police also held a meeting between the Hindus and the Muslims to avert fears of a communal clash.

Earlier, Thana Bhawan BJP MLA Suresh Rana sat on a dharna outside the Babri police station, demanding action against those behind the missing bovine.

District Magistrate Shamli Sujeet Kumar, however, later told The Hindu that the situation was “completely normal”. “There was an incident where some people complained of a cow that had gone missing. The police, however, took immediate action. The administration met members of both communities living in the area and sorted out the issue. A case was registered as well,” he said. Some of the villages in the district were the worst affected in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal violence.