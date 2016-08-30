A masked Kashmiri protester throws stones at government forces during a protest after curfew was lifted in some parts of Srinagar on Monday, Photo: AP

Separatists have extended their protest shutdown call up to September 1 asking people not to resume normal activities.

Separatist shutdown continued in Kashmir on Tuesday despite the relaxation of curfew in the Valley.

“Except for Pulwama town and two police station areas of Nowhatta and M.R.Gunj in Srinagar, there would be no curfew anywhere in the Valley,” a senior police official said.

“In order to maintain law and order, restrictions under section 144 CrPc will, however, continue.”

Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh is arriving here on September 4 and will hea an all party delegation to the Valley which will hold meetings with local leaders aiming to stop the unrest.

Officials, however, said the delegation has no plans to meet any separatist leader who have been put under detention.

Separatists have extended their protest shutdown call up to September 1 asking people not to resume normal activities.

Despite lifting of curfew, no major markets were open or public transport was on the roads in summer Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley on Tuesday.

For the last 53 days, all educational institutions have also remained closed.

So far, 71 people including 68 civilians and three policemen have been killed and over 11,000 injured in the unrest that started here on July 9.