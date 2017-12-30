Senior BJP leader joins Trinamool

more-in

Diptangshu Chowdhury, BJP leader and former convener of its Intellectual Cell in Bengal, joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday.

Colonel (retd) Chowdhury, who joined the BJP in May 2016, contested the previous Assembly elections in the Assansol Dakshin constituency in Paschim Bardhaman district.

“I was in the wrong party which prioritised division and polarisation of people instead of development. I have joined the Trinamool as it is a party that works for development beyond the lines of religion,” he told The Hindu.

Party sources said the State BJP leaders had recently faced severe criticism from the central leadership for the “lacklustre performance” of the Intellectual Cell headed by him.

He, however, refused to comment.

“Colonel Chowdhury joined the Trinamool as he wants to be part of the development drive initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the party’s secretary-general, Partha Chatterjee, said.

However, he did not comment on why he left the BJP.

“Colonel Chowdhury was totally inactive as the convener of the Cell. We would have removed him soon,” BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

Mr. Basu said Colonel Chowdhury had distanced himself from party’s activities for the past six months and did not attend meetings of the Cell.