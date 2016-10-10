Curfew remains in force in interior areas.

Curfew remained in force in interior areas of Srinagar, while there was semblance of normality in the uptown areas as the weekly flea market opened here on Sunday, but life elsewhere in the Valley remained affected.

Curfew has been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar — Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharaj Gunj — as a precautionary measure, a police official said.

Curbs have been lifted in the Maisuma and Batamaloo police station areas, the official said.

The situation in the interior areas of the city remained tense after a boy died of pellet injuries, sparking fresh clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies at various places on Saturday.

Junaid Akhoon, 12, who was hit by pellets during the clashes between violent protesters and security personnel on Friday, died of injuries at SKIMS Hospital at Soura, taking the death toll in the ongoing unrest in Kashmir to 84.

However, in the uptown areas, especially around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, there was an increased movement of private cars and autorickshaws on Sunday compared with the situation in the past two days.

The weekly flea market opened as more than 100 vendors set up stalls along the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis in the city. Life remained affected for the 93rd consecutive day in the rest of the Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with the security forces on July 8.

The unrest, which has left thousands injured in clashes between protesters and security forces, is in its fourth month as shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions remained closed, while public transport continued to be off the roads. Top separatist leaders and youths have been arrested over the past three months for allegedly inciting violence.

Over 300 persons have been booked under the Public Safety Act.