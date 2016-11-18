Mohammad Shahzad, a manual labourer, died here on Thursday after standing in queue outside a bank to withdraw money for fourth consecutive day.

This is the second such death in Meerut after the Modi government demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

On Tuesday, power loom labourer Azeez Ansari (63) died of heart attack while waiting to replace the old currency notes.

Both Ansari and Shahzad died while waiting outside the Gole Khan branch of the State Bank of India.

According to eyewitnesses, Shahzad’s family was running out of cash to buy groceries. He tried to unsuccessfully withdraw money for four consecutive days. While he was standing in the queue on Thursday, he complained of chest pain. Before he could reach his house in Meerut, Shahzad collapsed. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the Meerut district hospital.

Shahzad, father of five, is the sole bread winner of the family.