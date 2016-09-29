Amid high alert, extensive search operation continued for the second day on Wednesday in Pathankot in the wake of inputs about suspicious movement of armed men in army fatigues in this border district of Punjab which had witnessed a terror attack on an IAF base in January.

The Punjab Police conducted search operation jointly with the Himachal Pradesh Police in the hilly areas located in Bhadroya which is in Himachal Pradesh and covered almost 5-6 km of forest area in search operation.

As many 200 personnel of the Punjab Police and 50 of the Himachal Police on Wednesday participated in the search operation but nothing suspicious was found. “We continued with our search operation today (Wednesday). However, nothing suspicious has been found so far,” Pathankot SSP Rakesh Kaushal said.

“We extended our search operation with the help of the Himachal Police towards in small hills of Bhadroya area,” he said.

The Punjab police on Tuesday suspended search operation but carried out night domination exercise in the city.

Following an input about suspicious movement of armed men in army fatigue, vigil has been increased in and around Pathankot and various police check posts were set up to thwart any attempt by anti-social elements in the district where terrorist from across the border had struck the IAF airbase in January. PTI