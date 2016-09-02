National » Other States

Guwahati, September 2, 2016
Updated: September 2, 2016 10:06 IST

Seal Indo-Bangla border under Army supervision: Sonowal

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Sarbananda Sonowal
Sarbananda Sonowal

The Assam government has urged the Centre to seal Indo-Bangladesh border under the supervision of the Army, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

“Our honest aim is to seal the Indo-Bangla border as soon as possible. We have spoken many times to the Centre. We want that the work is done under the supervision and guidance of Indian Army,” Mr. Sonowal said at a press conference here.

Also the quality of current fencing is not good and to prevent illegal immigration completely better quality of fencing should be done, he said.

Addressing the media on the completion of his government’s 100 days in office, Mr. Sonowal said he and his ministerial colleagues have been working with the motto of “zero tolerance to corruption”.

“People’s lives were crippled under corruption during the last government. Our thrust has been to give people relief from it. Our ministers are not only talking against corruption but are acting against this menace,” he said adding, they are working to make the administrative system efficient and corruption-free so that its regains people’s faith.

“We are also constantly monitoring the progress of the NRC update exercise. Our target is to update the document by 2017,” he said.

The BJP-led government, Mr. Sonowal said, has always rushed help to people in all types of disasters like floods or terrorist attack in Kokrajhar or the blast in Tinsukia.

It is also working on controlling spiralling prices of food items, he said and claimed that the rates were lower in Assam than in Delhi.

Hitting out at the erstwhile Congress government on the economic front, Mr. Sonowal said his government has inherited a committed liability of around Rs 17,000 crore.

“The CAG has pointed out that no accounts had been furnished for Rs 12,000 crore from 2004 to 2014. There was economic challenge when we took charge. This situation arose because of the mistakes by the last government,” he said.

Asked about the implications of the Naga Peace Accord, Mr. Sonowal said: “Our stand is to safeguard the interest of the people. Our mandate is to work for that and we will work for that.”

On the issue of big dams, he said the Assam government will follow the recommendations of the expert committee. PTI

More In: Other States | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Velingkar, supporters form Goa RSS Prant

Ex-scientist held for abusing ‘adopted’ girls

Erstwhile royal family holds rally in Jaipur over land dispute

Not against dialogue: Geelani

CRPF camps in Kashmir facing attacks

Unions demand wage hike, oppose anti-labour reforms

Bank officers’ body not to take part in strike today

Seal Indo-Bangla border under Army supervision: Sonowal

Odisha ratifies GST Bill

Budharaja hilltop to be developed


Mumbai

Municipal school teacher wins national award

Delayed Navi Mumbai Metro deadline extended to Dec. 2017

NGT issues notices to Centre, State on Shivaji memorial

Labour movement loses a fighter

The Paraphoniks’ sonic accidents

Translation is the noblest failure: Jerry Pinto

Adventures in rock journalism

Two police personnel injured, hospitalised

Malegaon blast accused gets bail

‘Force One’ commandos get a training centre and hostel

Kolkata

Singur land survey will be completed in two weeks, says Mamata

There will be no bandh in State: Mamata

Ola taxi drivers held for rape, murder in Kolkata

On Ground Zero, salve to a long-festering wound

With Singur verdict, I can die in peace: Mamata

Our case yet to be heard: Tata Motors

Return Singur land to farmers, SC orders West Bengal govt.

Name change for frivolous reasons, says BJP


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

House nod:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moving a resolution on the GST Bill in the Assembly in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Odisha ratifies GST Bill

‘Will request Centre to consider State's concern on Green Tax for polluting goods’ »