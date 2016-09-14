Children from the district’s various schools, including orphanages and physically challenged schools, would be taken on a free visit to the famous Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve here on September 17, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Minister for Finance, Planning and Forests Sudhir Munganitwar has initiated the drive for awareness about forests and wildlife among the school children in Chandrapur.

Around 6,000 children of Classes IV to X, from all Zilla Parishad schools, ashram schools and schools for physically disabled children and orphanages in rural and remote parts of the district, would be able to enjoy the free visit to the tiger reserve, a press release said.

The students would be picked up from their respective schools on the scheduled day and dropped back after their visit to the tiger reserve, it added.

Mr Mungantiwar said there is a need to create awareness among children about the importance of forests, wildlife and its conservation to make the world a better place for future generations.

Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve G. P. Garad said elaborate arrangements are being made to make the programme a success.

