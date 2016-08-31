After the Supreme Court set aside the land acquired by the previous Left Front government in West Bengal for the Nano plant, Tata Motors on Wednesday said it would pass its comment after studying the judgment.

“The case in which the judgment was delivered today, related to the acquisition of land by the state government (West Bengal government), before it was leased to Tata Motors. Our case relating to Singur Act of 2011, is yet to be heard by the Supreme Court,” the company said in a statement.

“We will study today’s judgment in detail before commenting further on the same,” it said.