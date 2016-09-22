The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to file a status report on the progress of its probe into the alleged custodial death of a man who had tried to intervene to settle a quarrel between a couple here last year.

The incident had taken place on September 7 last year at Nand Nagri in north-east Delhi when the victim, Shahnawaz Chaudhary, tried to intervene in a roadside fight between a couple and the police.Mr. Chaudhary was picked up and taken to the police station. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and U. U. Lalit said the CBI should filed an affidavit and status report with regard to the progress made in the investigation so far.

The apex court said if a man has died in the police van, it means that he has died in police custody, which needs to be investigated.

— PTI