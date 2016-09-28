CBI can directly serve the Minister a notice for appearance rather than route it through the State, Bench says

The Supreme Court on Tuesday distanced the Uttar Pradesh government from the controversial comments made by senior Minister Azam Khan in the aftermath of Bulandshahr gang rape. The apex court preferred to order the CBI to directly serve Mr. Khan a notice for appearance rather than route it through the State.

A Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra reasoned that whatever Mr. Khan allegedly said on the incident was in his “personal capacity.” Mr. Khan had described the gang rape as a “political conspiracy” against his ruling Samajwadi Party.

The court’s observations came while deciding the next course on realising that there was no legal representation from Mr. Khan’s side during the hearing.

The Bench said there was a direct allegation against Mr. Khan and he should be separately represented as a party in court.

The court disagreed with the submission of Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the CBI, that a notice could be served through the U.P. government as Mr. Khan was part of the State Cabinet.

In a hearing on September 8, the Supreme Court lifted its stay on CBI probe into the case concerning the assault and rape of a woman and her teenaged daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

The Bench had also agreed to look into the traumatised family’s plea to transfer the trial outside Uttar Pradesh in the light of Mr. Khan’s controversial statement describing the incident as a “political conspiracy.”

The court would consider whether the State, of which Mr. Khan is a high functionary, can allow itself these comments which potentially create distrust in the minds of the victims as regards the fair investigation into the case.

The case has been scheduled for hearing on October 25.