The Supreme Court on Thursdayy directed Parsvnath Buildwell Pvt Ltd to deposit Rs 12 crore within four weeks as interest bearing short term deposit for delaying in giving possession of flats to home buyers in its Ghaziabad project.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and C Nagappan asked the counsel for 70 home buyers who had approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to seek instructions on whether they would agree to the proposed deadline of December 2017 given by the developer and the quantified monthly rent.

“We are inclined to direct the appellant to deposit a sum of Rs 12 crore before the Registry of this Court within four weeks hence,” the Bench said. - PTI