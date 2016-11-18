He had allegedly said the case was a “political conspiracy” against ruling SP

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan to unconditionally apologise for his controversial remarks about the Bulandshahr gang-rape case.

He had allegedly said that the case was a “political conspiracy” against his ruling Samajwadi Party.

Noting that “words once spoken cannot be re-called,” a Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra asked Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi to assist the court on the question of law whether a high functionary, in this case Mr. Khan, could allow himself these comments which potentially create distrust in the minds of victims as regards the fair investigation into the case.

The court added that “if he [Mr. Khan] files an affidavit tendering unconditional apology, the matter ends.” The Bench gave Mr. Khan two weeks to apologise in an affidavit.

Stating that dignity of women could not be compromised, the Bench directed the State government to ensure that the minor survivor of the gang rape got admission to a nearby central school of the choice of her father.

The cost of admission and education should be met by the State government and the Centre would render the necessary assistance. The Bench said the school would ensure the dignity of the rape survivor. The case has been posted for hearing on December 7.

The victims, who include a mother and her 14-year-old daughter, were raped by a gang in front of the latter’s father on the deserted National Highway 91 between Noida and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on July 29 night this year.