Will not form new party: Akhilesh; Supporters of rival factions clash outside party headquarters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he would not form a new party and would step down if Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav desires it.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav got emotional at a meeting of party legislators, ministers and MPs convened by Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav at the party headquarters and broke into tears after making the announcement. "Let Mulayam install a chief minister who he feels is honest. All these years, I had toiled hard for the welfare of the people. Merey pita, merey guru hain [my father is my guru],” he said, adding that many people were trying to create divisions within his family using various machinations and that he had taught himself how to oppose any wrong-doing.

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, Shivpal Yadav, was present at the meeting.

I cannot forget the work done by Shivpal Yadav: Mulayam

Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav said at the meeting, "Instead of fighting our weaknesses we are fighting amongst ourselves. If you can't face criticism, you can't be a leader." Some ministers are just sycophants, he said, assing, "Amar Singh has helped me a lot; Amar is my brother. I cannot forget the work done by Shivpal Yadav. I can’t tolerate anything against Amar & Shivpal. Amar saved me from going to jail. Mere donning of red cap does not make one Samajwadi." While Mulayam and Akhilesh shout at each other at the SP meet, the party chief said that his son will not be removed from SP. The SP supremo said the party was facing a difficult situation and party members should not fight with each other but his words had little effect as chaos broke out at the venue and heated words were exchanged on the dais leading to an abrupt end of the meeting.

Chaos broke out at the meeting which ended abruptly amid scenes of acrimony. The crisis in the ruling party seems to have worsened with Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav shouting at each other at the meeting.

Rival factions clash

Supporters of the rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters here ahead of the crucial meeting. Followers of Mr. Akhilesh Yadav and Mr. Shivpal Yadav exchanged blows as tension mounted before the meet. Police used force to disperse the party men who tried to break the cordon to march towards the party office. Tension was palpable much before the meeting began with supporters of Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, who sought to mount pressure on the leadership in support of the Chief Minister.

The SP on Sunday was on the edge of a split, after general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav was expelled from the party for six years by Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The expulsion came just hours after Mr. Akhilesh Yadav once again sacked Mr. Shivpal Yadav and three other senior ministers, considered close to Amar Singh, from his Cabinet. After the meeting, the Chief Minister recommended to Governor Ram Naik that Mr. Shivpal Yadav, Narad Rai and Om Prakash Singh (all Cabinet ministers) and Sayeda Shadab Fatima (MoS — Independent charge) be sacked from his ministry. This was accepted immediately.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)