Supporters of BJP MLA Sangeet Som burnt an effigy of actor Salman Khan at Khatoli town here for opposing the ban on Pakistani artistes in India.

Workers of Sangeet Som Sena staged a demonstration in the town and threatened to boycott the Bollywood superstar’s movies.

The actor had said artistes from Pakistan should not be treated like terrorists and art and terrorism should not be mixed.