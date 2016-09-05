As Mother Teresa was made a saint on Sunday, churches and chapels across Goa celebrated the occasion by holding special services.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev. Fr. Filipe Neri Ferrao, who is currently in the Vatican, had issued a circular asking all parishes to celebrate the canonisation of Mother Teresa.

“During the service today, we recalled some moments of her [Mother Teresa’s] life to invite devotion towards her,” Fr. Francis Caldeira, attached to St Tome Chapel in Panaji city, told PTI.

Fr. Caldeira said that during her India assignment, Mother Teresa saw so much of misery around her which went on to change her life and she became a mother to so many distressed people.