Saibaba’s lawyers hasten appeal against his sentence

Nagpur: Attorneys of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba are appealing to higher courts for his release from jail as they fear the wheelchair-bound professor won’t be able to survive a long jail term.

The professor was sentenced to life imprisonment last month, for having Maoist links, by a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. Four others, including a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Hem Mishra, and human rights activist Prashant Rahi, were also given the same sentence.

Advocate Barun Kumar, who is assisting Surendra Gadling, the senior counsel in the case, said, “[Prof. Saibaba] is 90% physically disabled and we don’t think he will live for long if he continues in jail for more than a year. We have already appealed against the lower court’s judgement in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court and our appeals have been admitted. The court has now asked for records from the lower court.”

The lawyers also plan to challenge his conviction on some special grounds and seek an early release on bail. Mr. Kumar, however, declined to disclose more details about the petition.

Meanwhile, after visiting Prof. Saibaba in the Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday, his wife, Vasanti Kumari, said, “His health is in danger. He is not getting the required medical support, and his blood pressure abnormal as well. He has also started suffering from pancreatic pain and is unable to consume the jail food.” The Nagpur Jail in-charge could not be reached for a comment.