Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who was sacked by AAP as its Punjab convenor over a purported sting video, today said he will approach former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Navjot Singh Sidhu and suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi to float a political party to a give the “best alternative” to the people of Punjab.

“My supporters and volunteers have suggested that I set up a new political platform with those with a clean image and who are committed to saving Punjab,” he said after concluding his ‘Punjab Parivartan Yatra’ at Faridkot district on Friday.

Mr. Chhotepur, who played a key role in building Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, had launched the initiative on September 6 to collect suggestions of his supporters as regards his future course of action.

“I will meet (Navjot Singh) Sidhu, (Dharamvira) Gandhi and other like-minded people to bring them together and have one political party to provide the best alternative to the people of Punjab in the (2017) Assembly election,” he said.

However, he said he was yet to meet Mr. Sidhu or Independent MLAs from Ludhiana, the Bains brothers. “But, I have met Pargat Singh once,” he said.

“My efforts will be to bring all these people on one platform now,” Mr. Chhotepur said, adding that more like-minded people will be roped in to form a party as soon as possible.

Recently, cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu, former captain of the Indian hockey team and MLA Pargat Singh and the Bains brothers — Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains — launched ‘Awaaz-e-Punjab’, a political front.

Mr. Sidhu has also resigned from BJP, while his wife and BJP MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has said she would join him once he floats a political outfit in poll—bound Punjab.

Mr. Chhotepur said he has already talked to Patiala MP Gandhi. .

“He is clear that he is committed to Punjab and he wants Punjabis to provide an alternative to the people of the State, instead of outsiders,” he said.

Suspended AAP MP Gandhi had announced a “Punjab-centric” front, ‘Punjab Lok Front’, which may contest the Assembly polls.

Mr. Chhotepur, who had earlier claimed that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the chief minister of Punjab, asserted that it was essential to “show seriousness” to the people of the State and only then, would they support a candidate.

“People will start supporting once we show them the best alternative comprising those who are committed to save the state,” he said.

Several of the former zonal coordinators of AAP have already pledged their support with Mr. Chhotepur who was removed as the party’s Punjab convenor after a video clip surfaced purportedly showing him taking bribe in exchange for poll tickets. - PTI