It will set the benchmark for students’ performance in schools, he says

The Union government will shortly frame rules to define “learning outcome” after the completion of each year of education of students in order to set the benchmark for their performance in schools, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Monday.

Mr. Javadekar, who was here to review the progress in different spheres of education in Rajasthan, said the concept of learning outcome, to be introduced from the next academic session, would help assess the students’ capacity and performance and improve the standards of education.

The Centre’s move on different aspects of education, including the discretion to be accorded to the State governments to introduce board examinations for fifth and eighth classes and the proposal to re-introduce board exam for the Central Board of Secondary Education’s 10th class, follow the recommendations made at a meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) last month.

Mr. Javadekar said the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, would be amended to give powers to the States to take a decision on the board exams. After the approval of CABE’s recommendation by the Union Cabinet, the Amendment Bill would be tabled in the coming session of Parliament.

The Union Minister said if a decision on the compulsory 10th class board examination was taken, it would only be applied from the academic year 2017-18.

Mr. Javadekar praised the progress made by Rajasthan in imparting education through government schools in remote areas, while pointing out that 15 lakh students had come back to these schools and 1 lakh teachers had been promoted and vacancies filled. The initiative taken for establishing an Adarsh School in each panchayat samiti had set an example for other States, he said.