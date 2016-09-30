Blames govt for avoiding a discussion on the issue

The Odisha Assembly’s monsoon ended on Thursday with the Opposition, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, blaming the ruling Biju Janata Dal for avoiding a discussion on the Polavaram issue over which the latter had stalled the proceedings of the House on Wednesday.

The House witnessed several adjournments even on the last day of the brief session with the legislators of the Congress and the BJP stalling the proceedings during the zero hour demanding a discussion on the Polavaram issue.

Although the BJD had on Wednesday said that they were ready for a discussion on the issue, Speaker Niranjan Pujari, however, did not allow a debate saying that a number of Bills were to be passed on the last day of the House.

Talking to mediapersons outside the House, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra termed the ruling BJD legislators “escapists”, while saying that the government was not ready to discuss the Polavaram issue since it was not having details of the project.

Leader of the BJP Legislature Party K.V. Singh Deo told newsmen that the BJD government was neither serious about the Mahanadi or the Polavaram. “They want to politicise the issues and divert attention of the people from the real issues of poverty, health care, education, and law and order. This is nothing but a poll ploy keeping the panchayat election in view,” he added.

The monsoon session had begun on September 21, and BJD legislators had stalled the proceedings in the first two days by raising slogans against the Centre and theChhattisgarh government over Mahanadi and Polavaram issues.