Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS affiliate, has planned to organise a convention of Ulemas next month in Agra. The group has finalised the date for the convention where clerics of all sects will be invited.

The MRM functionaries also said that some senior RSS leader may attend the convention which would be the first one in the RSS outreach among clerics in the State.

“There is a lot of misconception and false information about the way the RSS thinks about Indian Muslims. The purpose of the convention is to directly communicate with the clerics who hold influence in the minority community and tell them that RSS wishes well for Muslims,” said Mohammad Ashfaque Saifi, the MRM office-bearer in Agra.

The convention becomes important in the light of the ongoing debate about triple-talaq and Common Civil Code.

According to Mr. Saifi, some of the issues expected to be on the agenda of the meet are inculcating values of ‘patriotism’ among Muslims, terror-free India, and education.

“Our efforts are to ensure Muslims evolve a sense of patriotism among them. We also want to present our views in front of the community. For this we will invite clerics of all sects and schools of thought including Deoband, Bareilvi, Shia and Sunni as well as clerics from Ajmer Sharif and Kaliyar Sharif Dargahs.