The spat was initiated by Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law to "grab attention", says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Robert Vadra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, and Uttarakhand BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi got into an argument at the airport here on Sunday over the police horse Shaktiman.

Mr. Joshi had come with his supporters to receive BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Krishna Raj when he spotted Mr. Vadra and walked towards him with a bouquet, a source said. However, someone with Mr. Vadra introduced Mr. Joshi as the BJP MLA who was “responsible for Shaktiman’s injury”. Hearing this, Mr. Vadra said he would not accept flowers from the horse’s killer, the source said.

Mr. Joshi and his supporters objected to Mr. Vadra’s remark, and a spat began between the two sides.

Later, speaking to a news agency, Mr. Vadra said, “Just took on Shaktiman killer BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi. I saw him with his entourage at the airport ... I told him what I thought of him. He then came towards me screaming, shouting and threatening. But, I told him that if the horse can’t speak then I will.”

Mr. Joshi was then pushed out of the airport with his supporters, Mr. Vadra said.

The Hindu tried contacting Mr. Joshi but he was unavailable for comments.

However, Ms. Lekhi told the media that the spat was initiated by Mr. Vadra to “grab attention”.