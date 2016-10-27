Alleging that the encounter in Odisha’s Malkangiri district in which 28 Maoists, including her son Munna alias Sivaji, were killed was fake, Maoist leader Ramakrishna’s wife Sirisha alias Padma on Wednesday demanded “proper” inquiry into it.

“This is a fake encounter. The police killed all the people without any provocation. My son came all along from Hyderabad and spent time in the jungle to fight against the prevailing injustice in the society. Stop injustice on the downtrodden, Maoists will not be born,” an inconsolable Padma said while receiving her son’s body here.

Munna’s body was among those kept at the office of the Superintendent of Police Malkangiri.

Munna (25) had joined the outlawed outfit in the footsteps of his father Ramakrishna alias RK, a top Maoist.

Padma, who had also been arrested by the police at Koraput in 2010 on way to Odisha to meet her son and husband, Ramakrishna, blamed society for the Maoist problem.

Family members of 10 other Maoists, who died in the joint encounter carried out by Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Police at Chitrakonda area, also expressed their anger against the police and demanded justice.

They were accompanied by revolutionary poet Barbara Rao and functionaries of Amrula Badhula Mitrula Sangam, a socio-cultural organisation from Andhra Pradesh. - PTI