She was said to be upset after Sheila Dikshit was projected as CM face

Jolted by the departure of its former Uttar Pradesh chief and sitting MLA Rita Bahuguna Joshi to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress put up a brave front on Thursday, saying her exit will not affect the party’s prospects in the poll-bound State.

Describing her as a “betrayer,” the Congress alleged that she has a family history of switching sides, a reference to father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna leaving the Congress for the Bharatiya Lok Dal and more recently, brother Vijay Bahuguna quitting the party to join the BJP.

The Congress’ U.P. unit chief Raj Babbar also dismissed her criticism of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi: “People who are doing politics for their own selfish interests are feeling insecure in the Congress as Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s politics is harming the interests of such ‘satraps.’ Mr. Gandhi is fighting for democracy within the party,” he said.

On whether there is need for introspection within the Congress in the wake of some leaders quitting, Mr. Babbar said: “Introspection has started within the party. That is why ‘satraps’ are falling apart and leaving the party.”

Ms. Joshi, who is believed to be unhappy with the Congress leadership because it has projected Sheila Dikshit as its chief ministerial face in U.P., said on Thursday that the party was in such a bad shape that it has contracted out its working to strategist Prashant Kishor. She also criticised Mr. Gandhi for his “khoon ki dalali” barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the surgical strikes.

Mr. Babbar said “Rita Bahuguna Joshi is a betrayer even though the party leadership had full faith in her. .. Her quitting will make no difference to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, just as her brother’s joining the BJP made no difference in Uttarakhand.”

However, while it is true that Ms. Joshi’s exit will not make much difference beyond sending out a negative message about the party, much of what she said — even if in pique — has been the subject of discussion within the party. Many party leaders in the State on and off the record have expressed unhappiness with Mr. Gandhi’s style of leadership, and his outsourcing of party affairs to Mr. Kishor. And many in the party have questioned his choice of words — khoon ki dalali — when criticising the BJP for politicising the surgical strikes.

Mr. Babbar said: “In its quest for victory in U.P. polls, the BJP is amassing an army of traitors from other parties. It seems the BJP, which has 71 MPs in the poll-bound State, does not have faith in its own leaders and that is why it is importing party leaders from outside.”

Party general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in U.P. Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “Opportunist leaders do not stick to one place. The reality is that she is unlikely to win from her seat as the contest is tough.”