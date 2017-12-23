Rijiju, Sarma made poll in-charge for Tripura, Nagaland

The BJP on Saturday appointed Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State for Home at the Centre, Kiren Rijiju, as party poll in-charges for Tripura and Nagaland respectively.

The Assembly elections in the two States are likely to be held early next year. Tripura is particularly high on the BJP’s agenda where it is working overtime to dethrone the Left Front government. Party chief Amit Shah made the appointments, a statement said.

The BJP is keen to make headway in the north-east region where it has long been a marginal force. The formation of the North East Democratic Alliance of parties in alliance with the BJP for the region after the BJP won in Assam was the first signal of this keenness to win in the north-east. The BJP has governments in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and has pinned its hopes on expansion.