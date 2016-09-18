Civil rights groups here on Saturday expressed outrage over the large-scale vandalism allegedly carried out by anti-social cow vigilante elements at Rewara Baas village in Alwar district, saying the violence formed part of the Sangh Parivar’s “new plans” to create trouble in the Mewat region .

A large number of civil rights activists, who gathered here under the banner of the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA) here on Saturday morning, observed that cow vigilante groups in the State enjoyed political patronage and “complete immunity” from legal action in the BJP rule.