Minutes after being attacked with ink outside the Lieutenant-Governor’s residence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to a senior government official, convened a high-level meeting at his office issuing directions that efforts to counter vector-borne diseases should “be taken up at a war footing”.

A source said the government was preparing to announce its plans to battle the outbreak on Tuesday.

Plan of action

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Mr. Sisodia asked for Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s presence at his official chambers at the Delhi Secretariat where the two then reviewed proposed fogging drives and other measures that the government intends to undertake in its bid to check the spiralling cases of dengue and chikungunya being reported in the Capital.

“The government is of the view that cleanliness and sanitation can no longer be left to the Municipal Corporations and that these issues can only be addressed by departments such as health and public works, which are willing to go beyond their jurisdiction to pre-empt more dengue and chikungunya cases,” said the official, adding that the government was poised to unveil a fogging roadmap on Tuesday.

“Mr. Jain has prepared a roadmap for fogging. On the basis of the roadmap, the government will buy fogging machines as per requirement,” the official said, adding that the government felt that the BJP-led civic bodies had “failed” at effectively undertaking fogging in the Capital.

Government poised

to unveil a fogging roadmap; AAP

blames municipal corporations for crisis