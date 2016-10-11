Raj Kumar Singh (21), who had been arrested in connection with the murder of celebrity perfumer Monika Ghurde, was on Tuesday remanded in 7-day police custody by a local court.

Singh, a former security guard, was arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday with the help of the Karnataka police. He was brought to Goa late on Monday evening and produced before a Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Mapusa in north Goa on Tuesday.

The Goa police investigation had found that Singh, a native of Bhatinda in Punjab, withdrew over Rs. one lakh using the ATM card of the deceased in Goa, Mangalore and Bengaluru. The repeated ATM card withdrawals and tracking of the victim’s mobile phone in all three areas, helped police track the accused.

Police said he confessed to his crime to the police team which nabbed him.

Ghurde (39) was found dead on Thursday in her three-bedroom apartment in Sangolda village, around 10 km from here. Her partially clothed body was found lying on the bed with her hands and tied. The post-mortem examination report suggested she was strangled. Report on possible sexual assault has been reserved.