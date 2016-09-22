‘Regret trusting Surender, his parents’

Karuna’s family had forgiven Surender when she reported him for harassment five months ago

: Apparently kept in the dark about most of the harassment her daughter faced at the hands of her stalker prior to her murder on Tuesday, Karuna’s mother now regrets forgiving the killer.

“Surender’s parents had begged us for forgiveness after my daughter had reported him to the police five months ago. His parents had promised that he would never approach Karuna,” said an inconsolable Rama Beti.

“I am to blame for my daughter’s murder. I should not have believed him or his parents,” added Rama.

Surender had sighted Karuna at her father’s bag shop in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar over a year ago, and had been following her ever since.

“When Karuna spurned his advances, Surender abducted her from the streets, beat her up and threatened her with a knife. She suffered an injury to her head after which she visited the police,” said the mother.

Surender’s parents, however, called for a compromise and promised that they would keep a watch on their 34-year-old son. Subsequently, no FIR was registered in this connection.

Surender, however, returned to his old ways in a matter of days. “He would follow my niece everywhere. He would photograph her without her permission and threaten to upload them online to defame her,” alleged Karuna’s aunt, Chandravati.

Rama said Surender would even threaten to harm Karuna and her two younger brothers if she spurned his advances.

‘Helped by friends’

The victim’s relatives have alleged that Surender was helped in the stalking by some of his friends who live in the same area. “They used to constantly update him about her locations,” said Karuna’s mother.

Karuna’s relatives and neighbours have called for a speedy trial in the case. On Tuesday, they barged into Sushruta Trauma Centre, where they thought Surender was undergoing treatment.

Later, they blocked the Ring Road near the hospital for a few minutes, crippling traffic on the route. Senior police officers arrived at the spot, and convinced the protesters to allow traffic movement.