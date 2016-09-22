National » Other States

New Delhi, September 22, 2016
Updated: September 22, 2016 05:44 IST

‘Regret trusting Surender, his parents’

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Karuna’s family had forgiven Surender when she reported him for harassment five months ago

: Apparently kept in the dark about most of the harassment her daughter faced at the hands of her stalker prior to her murder on Tuesday, Karuna’s mother now regrets forgiving the killer.

“Surender’s parents had begged us for forgiveness after my daughter had reported him to the police five months ago. His parents had promised that he would never approach Karuna,” said an inconsolable Rama Beti.

“I am to blame for my daughter’s murder. I should not have believed him or his parents,” added Rama.

Surender had sighted Karuna at her father’s bag shop in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar over a year ago, and had been following her ever since.

“When Karuna spurned his advances, Surender abducted her from the streets, beat her up and threatened her with a knife. She suffered an injury to her head after which she visited the police,” said the mother.

Surender’s parents, however, called for a compromise and promised that they would keep a watch on their 34-year-old son. Subsequently, no FIR was registered in this connection.

Surender, however, returned to his old ways in a matter of days. “He would follow my niece everywhere. He would photograph her without her permission and threaten to upload them online to defame her,” alleged Karuna’s aunt, Chandravati.

Rama said Surender would even threaten to harm Karuna and her two younger brothers if she spurned his advances.

‘Helped by friends’

The victim’s relatives have alleged that Surender was helped in the stalking by some of his friends who live in the same area. “They used to constantly update him about her locations,” said Karuna’s mother.

Karuna’s relatives and neighbours have called for a speedy trial in the case. On Tuesday, they barged into Sushruta Trauma Centre, where they thought Surender was undergoing treatment.

Later, they blocked the Ring Road near the hospital for a few minutes, crippling traffic on the route. Senior police officers arrived at the spot, and convinced the protesters to allow traffic movement.

More In: Other States | National | Delhi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Twin breaches in border fence lay bare infiltration points

Have all qualities to become PM, says Azam Khan

Rs. 550 crore sanctioned for Jaipur-Delhi national highway

Don’t turn away chikungunya, dengue patients: HC to hospitals

5 killed, 21 injured in separate road accidents

Ink attacker in judicial custody

Will support Centre’s steps on Uri issue: Nitish

‘Must we see Gandhi and Ambedkar as rivals?’

Biotech student commits suicide

Road rage: Brothers beaten up, car damaged


Mumbai

Dance bar without liquor is absurd: Supreme Court

BDD chawl redevelopment gets the green signal

State to create single-window clearance for hospitality

Celebrating the centenary of a puppet

Bringing the music home

Echoes of history

Media graduates’ documentaries zoom in on drought-hit villages

SC verdict: bar owners wary of State action

Centre nod enables man to get his dead brother’s kidney

Uddhav takes a dig at Modi’s Pakistan policy

Kolkata

Bengal Congress breaks as ex-president joins Trinamool

CBI moves HC over Mitra’s bail plea

Bodies of two soldiers killed at Uri to arrive in Kolkata tonight

Taxi unions declare war on Kolkata restaurant

Mend ways or no poll ticket, says Mamata

Two women die in building collapse

Kin want high-power committee to decode Netaji secret files

West Bengal coming up with tourism hub


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

Four bodies found in hotel room

Four bodies, including that of two women and a child, were recovered from a hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday, the police said.The bodies were ... »