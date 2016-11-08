The anti-corruption wing of the Odisha Police on Monday exuded confidence that number of corruption cases registered this year might hit a record high.

“Last year, the Vigilance department had registered 464 cases, whereas till September this year, we have already registered 449 cases which includes 77 cases of possession of disproportionate assets, 190 trap cases on the allegations of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification and 182 corruption cases of misappropriation and other irregularities,” said R. P. Sharma, Director of Vigilance, addressing the closing ceremony of Vigilance Awareness Week 2016 here.

Dr. Sharma said “it is expected that the number of cases registered this year would be an all-time record in the history of Odisha vigilance”.

“We have booked cases against 64 Class-I, 74 Class II and 315 Class III officers. When we look at the proportionate representation of Class I and Class II officers among all the public officials, the number of such officers booked by vigilance exceeds the lower rank officials,” he pointed out.

“In 2015, the vigilance has arrested 288 accused in different cases and forwarded them to court. This year, till September, 285 accused have been arrested and forwarded to court which include 29 Class I and 27 Class II officers,” said Dr Sharma.

He added, “in 2015, 78 cases have ended in conviction and this year till September, 57 cases have concluded in conviction which include 8 class I and 6 class II officers”.

During past five years, altogether 134 public servants including five class I and 15 class II and 108 class III public servants have been dismissed from services consequent upon their conviction in vigilance cases.

Addressing the celebration, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “in order to strengthen the Vigilance Department, we have established vigilance unit offices in every revenue district. As part of our resolve against corruption, the government has established two additional Vigilance Courts at Sundargarh and Cuttack. Two more vigilance courts at Dhenkanal and Angul will be established soon. This would help ensure speedy trial of corruption cases.”