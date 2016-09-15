Reeling under pressure mounted by environmentalists, the organisers of a major car rally on Wednesday told the National Green Tribunal that they will not use the 30-km forest track in the eco-sensitive Mangar Bani area on Gurgaon-Faridabad route for the four-day event.

Sports Route Trust, the organiser of the MRF Indian National Rally Championship said they would change the proposed route from from Bandhwari to Dumduma Lake and would organise the rally about 30-40 kms away from the forest area.

Noting the submissions, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar disposed of the plea against holding of the rally, scheduled from 14 to 18 September, over apprehension that it may disturb wildlife in the forest.

The NGT made it clear that “no such activity shall be carried out in the Aravalli forest area.”

The green panel had earlier restrained Haryana government and the organisers from carrying out “preparatory” work for the car rally and issued notices to them, the State forest department and the pollution control board.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Gurgaon resident Lt Col (retd) Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi for not allowing the car rally in the stretch of “Aravalli hills, Mangar, Bandhwari, Rojka Gujar, Kot forest area”.

“As per the information available on the website, the special stages of rally include dirt/gravel and special stage rally is of 72.90 km and total distance is about 210.70 km. It is pertinent to mention here the special stage rally distance of 72.90 km will be covered entirely in Aravalli area,” the plea said.

The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, had referred to a letter written by the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Gurgaon denying permission to the organisers on the ground that the area was part of ecologically fragile Aravalli area and fell under Sections 4 and 5 of Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900 and the wildlife habitat.

“However, the Conservator South Circle, Gurgaon directed Deputy Conservator of Forest, Gurgaon to grant permission for the car rally subject to condition and safeguard. The Deputy Conservator of Forest thereafter on such direction reconsidered the proposal and granted permission by letter dated 29.08.2016 for holding the event from September 14 to 18 in forest area of Gurgaon,” Mr Oberoi had said.

- PTI

