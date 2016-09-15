Acting tough, the authorities of Ravenshaw University on Wednesday suspended the studentship of one student for two years and three others for two semesters.

The four MCA students were found guilty by the University discipline committee for locking the main entrance of the administrative block for several hours, thereby bringing a grinding halt to the administrative activities of the institution for the entire day.

According to a Press Note issued by the University PRO Gyana Ranjan, some students of

the Computer Science department were seen had gathered at the entrance gate around 10 am and did not allow anybody to enter into the administrative block. When repeated requests by the Registrar and several deans did not deter the students to vacate the entrance gate, the leaders of the group were summoned by the discipline committee.

“The discipline committee after holding personal hearings found Biswabhusan Das, Biplab Hembram, Biswaranjan Jena and Kiran Kumar Subdhi (all from MCA) guilty of breach of university discipline. On the recommendation of the Committee, the Vice-Chancellor suspended Biswabhusan for two years with effect from monsoon semester of 201617 academic years. The rest three were detained for two semesters”, the Press Note said.