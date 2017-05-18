Ram Madhav to the aid of Mehbooba

more-in

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday came to the defence of his party’s coalition partner PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and its supremo, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was targeted by the Opposition leaders over Tuesday’s incident, when a function attended by Ms. Mufti ended abruptly, ostensibly following protests.

While Mr. Madhav did not name National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, he seemed to be referring to his tweets about the incident. “When I saw his [an apparent reference to Mr. Abdullah] statements, it suggested that the lady [Ms. Mufti] was lying about the reasons for the function being disrupted, that there were anti-India protests... if this is the kind of politics that is practiced, it is tantamount to weakening nation’s foundation,” he said.