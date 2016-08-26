Jamaat-e-Islami and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) described Mr. Singh’s Kashmir visit "a futile exercise".

Separatists on Thursday accused Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh of “making a mockery of dialogue”, while the Congress welcomed the Centre’s move to replace pellet guns.

Accusing Mr. Singh of “issuing invitations through Twitter”, incarcerated JLKF chief Yasin Malik said: “Indian leaders are making a mockery of the dialogue process and institution by saying whoever wants to come is free to join.”

Mr. Malik said genuine talks between all parties concerned, including Pakistan, would prove fruitful.

“Dialogue between India and Pakistan; India and Kashmir; and Pakistan and Kashmir have failed to yield any result so far,” he added.

Mr. Malik said dialogue was the only institution all civilised humans relied on for resolution of disputes. “But the way Indian leadership is making a mockery of this august institution is highly regrettable and dangerous.”

A spokesman of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s Hurriyat said Mr. Singh’s remarks showed India was in denial.

“Just replacing pellet guns shows India is not serious about any kind of engagement for the resolution of the dispute, even when the whole Valley is burning,” said the spokesman.

Jamaat-e-Islami and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) described Mr. Singh’s Kashmir visit “a futile exercise”.

“The visit was to hoodwink the international community,” alleged DeM chief Asiya Andrabi.

Meanwhile, independent legislator Engineer Rashid claimed that he asked the Home Minister “to hold plebiscite on both sides of the Line of Control” to find a lasting solution.

The Congress, however, welcomed Mr. Singh’s stand to ban pellet guns in the State.