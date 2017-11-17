Rajdeo Ranjan murder: SC seeks report on photos of Tej Pratap with accused

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a report from the CBI on photographs in which former Bihar Health Minister and RJD Lalu Prasad supremo’s son Tej Pratap Yadav is seen posing with the accused in the Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

The direction came on a petition filed by Asha Ranjan, whose husband and journalist Rajdeo Ranjan was murdered in Siwan district in Bihar.

Mohammed Kaif is an accused in Ranjan’s murder and was absconding in the case when the photographs surfaced in the media. Kaif is alleged to be a sharp-shooter for Siwan strongman and jailed RJD leader Mohd. Shahabuddin.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra directed the CBI to find out the progress made by the local police in its investigation into the photos. The court ordered Ms. Ranjan’s counsel, advocate A.R.M. Pandey, to provide the CBI counsel and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta with a transcript of a press conference held by the Siwan police chief assuring investigation into the photographs. The court ordered the CBI to file a report in four weeks.

“It was expedient on the part of the Siwan Superintendent of Police to file an FIR... he miserably failed to take action. Kaif is now on bail... Both Kaif and Javed (another accused in the Ranjan case) were remanded only after tge writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Pandey submitted.

The counsel submitted that serious action should be taken against Mr. Yadav for “harbouring and screening” offenders. Responding to the submissions, Mr. Yadav’s counsel explained that his client was attending a public function and a “man came up and gave me a bouquet of flowers.”

Mr. Mehta said “investigation is yet to begin. The moment I (meaning Yadav) came to know, I should have informed the police. I will have to investigate harbouring.”

“Nobody says that I was seen with Kaif prior to the murder,” Mr. Yadav’s counsel said.

Ranjan was murdered in Siwan in May 2016. His widow had sought direction for registration of FIR against Shahabuddin and Mr. Yadav for “conspiracy and harbouring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders” in the murder case.