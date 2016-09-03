Rajasthan became the 17th State to ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill for the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), with the Assembly unanimously passing a resolution on Friday.

Local Self-Government Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat moved the statutory resolution on the second day of the monsoon session, as the Opposition members raised slogans against cow deaths in the government-run Hingonia Gaushala.

Several members of the ruling BJP spoke on the provisions of the Bill even as the MLAs of the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party kept raising slogans.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said the GST would further the interests of the nation and all States. She said the new tax code would bring uniformity in the rates of indirect taxes nationwide, making it easier for traders to open new businesses.