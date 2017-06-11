Other States

Rajasthan farmers stop supplies

Farmers restricted milk, grain and vegetable supplies in several districts of Rajasthan on Sunday as part of a bandh called by the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in support of their counterparts in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajasthan farmers also pressed their demands for better remuneration for their produce with the State authorities.

“Several meetings were held to condole the deaths of farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur. The farmers also stopped the supply of essential items,” said president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, Rampal Jat.

Meanwhile the All India Kisan Sabha annoucned a ‘Rasta Roko Andolan’ on June 16 in Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu districts.

Jun 11, 2017

